Gold price today: Yellow metal holds steady; sell on rally towards Rs 44,500

Firm dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields continued to diminish gold’s appeal. Experts feel investors should go short on rallies or a bounce towards 44,500, for a target of Rs 44,000 per 10 gm.
