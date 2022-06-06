Domestic gold prices opened negative for the week while global prices climbed higher supported by a fall in US 10 year Treasury yields. Global outlook, however, remained vulnerable to aggressive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow Metal loses shine amid rise in global prices - June 6, 2022
- Gold price rises by Rs 200 per tola - June 6, 2022
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Trading at Dh224.25 Per Gram - June 6, 2022