If the selling pressure persists in the global markets this week, the two metals are likely to see better safe-haven demand, says Amit Khare of Ganganagar Commodities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling Against Firm US Dollar - September 21, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal may show limited upside amid strong dollar - September 21, 2021
- Gold price today falls, a day after hitting near 6-month lows, silver edges up - September 21, 2021