Domestic gold prices were nearly unchanged on Tuesday with the near-month futures contract steady near the Rs 47,400 per 10 grams mark as the dollar rose, making the yellow metal less attractive for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls rejected below $1,834 hurdle amid mixed clues - September 7, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile; weak dollar, rising virus cases may lend support - September 7, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal nearly unchanged near Rs 47,400 mark - September 7, 2021