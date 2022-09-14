On MCX, the Gold October futures were trading 0.05 per cent low at Rs 50,115 per 10 grams. The rupee depreciated by 43 paise to 79.60 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal price falls on MCX | Check rates in your city on September 14 - September 14, 2022
- Gold price today: Yellow and white metal fall, may remain volatile after US inflation data and strong dollar - September 14, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 14 Sep 2022: MCX gold nears 49800 support, watch out for these key levels; UK inflation eyed - September 14, 2022