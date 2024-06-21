MCX August futures for gold started the week at Rs 72,693 per 10 grams, marking a gain of Rs 720 (1%). Meanwhile, MCX July futures for silver opened at Rs 91,420/kg, increasing by Rs 2,300 (2.6%) over the week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal prices rise by Rs 700 this week, silver at Rs 91,420/kg - June 21, 2024
- Gold and silver prices today on 21-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city - June 21, 2024
- Gold bars and Sen. Bob Menendez’s curiosity about their price takes central role at bribery trial - June 21, 2024