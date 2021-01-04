Gold price today: Yellow metal rallies over 1%; silver also up more than 2%

Gold can remain volatile but investors will be better off buying the dip, say experts. Crucial support for gold is placed at Rs 50,000, while for silver it is at Rs 67,500.
