Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Fall

Yellow metal rates in the domestic markets fell as on the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold October futures slipped by ₹ 136 to ₹ 47,950 per 10 grams. In the previous session, gold prices had ended at ₹ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold still selling cheaper by Rs 8200, hurry up, prices may rise anytime! - August 3, 2021
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 47,650 per 10 grams - August 3, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 3 August 2021: Gold falls on weak global cues; check intraday trading strategy for MCX gold - August 3, 2021