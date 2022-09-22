Gold price today: Yellow metal rebounds on MCX; Buy – check price target | Rates in your city on September 22

On MCX, the Gold October futures were trading 0.17 per cent up at Rs 49,529 per 10 grams on the fourth day of the week. The rupee depreciated 51 paise to an all-time low of 80.47 against the US dollar …
