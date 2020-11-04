Experts are of the view that precious metals are likely to remain volatile as the market reacts to the outcome of the US election but hopes of new relief measures will support the prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal retreats from highs, silver down over 1% - November 4, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures $1,900 as risks bounce back in green - November 3, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recaptures $1,900 as risks bounce back in green - November 3, 2020