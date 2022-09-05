Gold price today: Yellow metal rises as global benchmarks remain steady

MCX gold October futures climbed 0.25 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 50,495 per 10 grams. White metal future, rose 0.3 percent to Rs 53,264 per kilogram.
