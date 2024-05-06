Gold prices firmed on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates later in the year and tensions in the Middle East boosted the allure of the non-yielding bullion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal rises to Rs 70,876/10 grams, silver at Rs 81,785/kg - May 6, 2024
- Gold rate today jumps after disappointing US non-farm payroll data, slide in US dollar rate, Xi Jinpings’s Europe trip - May 6, 2024
- Titan Q4 results review: Brokerages slash target prices, high gold prices to hit demand - May 6, 2024