Gold prices fell in India as investors preferred to book profits.On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.07 percent at Rs 52,218 per 10 gram at 0915 hours …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Advances After Wild Swings as Investors Weigh Next Steps - August 13, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal sees profit taking, experts advise buy on dips - August 13, 2020
- Gold settles higher, a day after losing more than 4% - August 13, 2020