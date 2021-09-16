Gold and silver prices fell tracking weakness in global benchmarks as Investors awaited the US central bank’s meeting for clues on the timing of tapering of stimulus.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal slides below Rs 46,700 mark. Time to take positions? - September 16, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows - September 16, 2021
- Gold and Silver price today: Check rates of precious metals in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities - September 16, 2021