Gold price today: Yellow metal slides below Rs 47,500 ahead of Fed meet outcome

In the spot market, the highest purity gold was sold at Rs 47,836 while silver was priced at Rs 64,204 on Tuesday, according to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.
