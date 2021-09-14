Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures for October delivery traded with a loss of Rs 46 or 0.1 percent at Rs 46,862 per 10 grams compared with their previous close of Rs 46,908 per 10 grams. MCX …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades lacklustre, US inflation data may set the direction for bullion - September 14, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal slips below Rs 46,900 mark. Time to take positions? - September 14, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data - September 14, 2021