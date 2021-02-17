Gold price today: Yellow metal slips in red; short gold for a target of Rs 46,500

MCX Gold April has given a breakdown below Rs 47000 levels and could continue its downside momentum up to 46560-46200 levels. Resistance is at Rs 47020-47350 levels.
