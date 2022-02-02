Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities said that gold is range-bound as support from a correction in the US dollar index, geopolitical tensions, mixed economic data and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Global inflation to lend support, prices to stay volatile ahead of US ADP non-farm job data - February 1, 2022
- Gold price today: Yellow metal slips Rs 100; silver rises marginally - February 1, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here - February 1, 2022