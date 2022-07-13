The yellow metal steadied near a more than nine-month low on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited monthly US inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve`s monetary policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal subdued as investors await US inflation data – check rates in key metro cities - July 13, 2022
- Tombola Gold Ltd (TBA.AX) Tombola Secures Regional Position - July 13, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,054; silver at Rs 62,500 per kilo - July 13, 2022