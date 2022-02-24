Gold Price Today: Yellow metal surpasses 51,000 on MCX; silver gains over 1% on safe haven buying

India Gold MCX April futures surpassed Rs 51000 mark on Thursday tracking a positive trend seen in the international spot prices as investors sought refuge in safe havens after Ukraine declared an …
