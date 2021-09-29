Gold Price Today: Yellow metal to remain choppy. Traders can create long positions on dips

Gold outlook is not investment friendly currently however we are reaching in the price zone where physical buying can be initiated for the extended period while setting aside the price action, said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to test $1700? Daily close below 61.8% Fib level flags caution - September 29, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges up; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains - September 29, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1738.60 Fibonacci Level Sets the Daily Tone - September 29, 2021