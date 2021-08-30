Gold Price Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile after Powell speech, investors can create fresh buy positions

Gold was trading near three-week high supported by weakness in the dollar as market players played down the Fed’s monetary tightening concerns following Powell’s comments …
