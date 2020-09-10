Experts are of the view that both gold and silver are likely to remain volatile ahead of the outcome of the ECB meeting. A further stimulus can support the yellow metal at lower levels, hence the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trade flat; all eyes on ECB meeting - September 10, 2020
- Forget gold! I’d build a passive income with dividend growth shares following the stock market crash - September 10, 2020
- XAU/USD market mood: Will the ECB support gold? [Video] - September 10, 2020