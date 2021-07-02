Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trade higher, experts say buy on dips for a target of Rs 47,220

Gold has support at Rs 46,820-46,600 and resistance at Rs 47,220-47,480. Experts suggest buying in gold on dips around 46,800 with a stop loss of 46,580 for the target of 47,220.
