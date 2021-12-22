MCX futures trade flat on Wednesday but above Rs 48000 per 10 gram despite positive trend seen in the international spot prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears could aim to challenge monthly low, US data awaited - December 22, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain range-bound; resistance at Rs 48,240 - December 22, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades above 48,000; buy Silver for target of 62,200: Experts - December 22, 2021