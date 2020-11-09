Experts are of the view that any dips in the prices will be an opportunity for buying again, but there could be some resistance around Rs 52550-52800 levels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rally over Rs 1,700 in 6 days; should investors buy, sell or hold ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali? - November 9, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 52,000; Silver rose more than 1% - November 9, 2020
- Oil Climbs Above $38 After Biden Victory; Gold Gains Third Day - November 9, 2020