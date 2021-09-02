Gold prices were flat as investors were largely on the sidelines awaiting the US non-farm payrolls print that is crucial for Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat above Rs 47,000; US non-farm payrolls data awaited - September 2, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday - September 2, 2021
- PRECIOUS Gold steady as investors await U.S. jobs data to gauge Fed’s taper path - September 2, 2021