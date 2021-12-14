Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat as investors eye outcome of US Fed meeting

India Gold MCX February futures trades flat on Tuesday, following muted trend seen in the international spot prices as cautious investors focused on key central bank meetings this week.
