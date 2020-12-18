Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat but above Rs 50,000; buy on dips

Gold is likely to remain volatile and any decline should be used as a buying opportunity. Gold has support at Rs 50,050, while resistance is placed at Rs 50,920, experts say.
