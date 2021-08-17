At MCX, gold has support at 47,000-46,800 and resistance at 47,330-47,580; silver has support at 63,100-62,600 and resistance at 63900-64400 levels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today at One-Week High. Will it Hit Rs 50,000 Soon? Know What Experts Say - August 17, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy for a target of 47,500 - August 17, 2021
- Gold holds steady near one-week high on virus woes - August 17, 2021