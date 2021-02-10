Gold has support at Rs 47750-47500 and resistance at Rs 48300-48580. Silver is having support at Rs 69500-68500 and resistance at Rs 70700-71500 levels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy on dips for a target of Rs 48,300 - February 10, 2021
- Gold Price Today, February 10, 2021: Price of Yellow Metal Rises to Rs 47,900 Per 10 gm | Check Rate in Your City - February 10, 2021
- Gold Price Today: What will happen today to precious metals? Know what to expect today - February 9, 2021