Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy on dips for target of Rs 49055: Experts

Spot gold was little changed at $1,845.48 per ounce. The dollar index fell 0.1%, retreating from Friday’s high. A weaker dollar reduces bullion’s cost to buyers holding other currencies.
