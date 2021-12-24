On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the February gold contracts were trading 0.02 per cent higher at Rs 48,163 per 10 grams at 09:15 hours. The March Silver futures were trading 0.04 per cent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy Silver March futures for target of 63,000: Experts - December 24, 2021
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold trades at Rs 48,290; silver reaches Rs 62,400 per kg - December 24, 2021
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday - December 23, 2021