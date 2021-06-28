Buy gold on dips around 46770 with a stop loss below 46550 for the target of 47100 and in silver around 67400 with a stop loss below 66900 for the target of 68500, suggest experts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat, experts say use dips to buy for target of Rs 47,100
Buy gold on dips around 46770 with a stop loss below 46550 for the target of 47100 and in silver around 67400 with a stop loss below 66900 for the target of 68500, suggest experts.