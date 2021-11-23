Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; support seen at 47,700: Experts

India Gold MCX December futures trade around 48,000-mark trading positive trend seen in the international spot prices, which is hovering close to its lowest level in more than two weeks.
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
