India Gold MCX December futures traded higher on Monday following positive trend seen in the international spot price that rose to a 2-month high as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal`s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver prices today: Precious metals record marginal hike on MCX| Check latest rates here - November 7, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades higher; buy for a target of Rs 48, 180, say experts - November 7, 2021
- Gold prices today rise for 3rd day in a row, near 3-month high, silver rates rise - November 7, 2021