Experts are of the view that the yellow metal is likely to retain its strength but could face some pressure near Rs 49,580 while support is seen at Rs 48,660 per 10 gm.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1876 but needs acceptance above critical $1863 cap – Confluence Detector - January 13, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gathers pace to test $1872 hurdle ahead of US CPI - January 13, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher, could see resistance near Rs 49,580 - January 13, 2021