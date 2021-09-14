Gains in gold are being capped by strength in the dollar but rising coronavirus cases and profit-taking in the global equities are supporting the precious metal at lower levels …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades lacklustre, US inflation data may set the direction for bullion - September 14, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal slips below Rs 46,900 mark. Time to take positions? - September 14, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data - September 14, 2021