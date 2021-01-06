Gold can be bought around 51400 with a strict stop loss of 51050 for the targets of 52100. Silver can be bought around 70000 levels with a strict stop loss of 69200, and a target of 71800.
Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower ahead of Georgia elections outcome, support seen at Rs 51440
