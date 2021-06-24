Buy gold on dips around Rs 46,900 with a stop loss of 46,680 for the target of 47,300 and in silver around Rs 67,400 with a stop loss of 66,900 for the target of 68,600, say experts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades lower, experts say buy on dips for a target of Rs 47,300
Buy gold on dips around Rs 46,900 with a stop loss of 46,680 for the target of 47,300 and in silver around Rs 67,400 with a stop loss of 66,900 for the target of 68,600, say experts.