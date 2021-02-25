Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower, support exists around Rs 46,330

In the US, gold prices eased, dented by higher US Treasury yields but weakness in the US dollar and US Fed’s comments of keeping rates low for a long time supported the yellow metal.
