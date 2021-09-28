Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades under pressure amid strong dollar, higher bond yields

The upside in gold may remain limited as Fed chair Powell’s speech scheduled in the evening, may put pressure on gold prices at higher levels,” said Abhishek Chauhan of Swastika Investmart.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal tests Rs 46K level, silver down by Rs 160 - September 28, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws near $1,750, focus on Fed Chair Powell, Evergrande - September 28, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal - September 28, 2021