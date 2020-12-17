Experts are of the view that investors should use dips to buy into precious metals as gold could retest Rs 50,000 in the near term.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades with positive bias, may retest Rs 50,000 - December 17, 2020
- Gold Fields: A Deep Discount For An Organic Growth Story - December 16, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls likely to face an uphill task towards $1875 – Confluence Detector - December 16, 2020