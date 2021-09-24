Gold’s sharp fall has dented market sentiment however a sustained decline is unlikely as economic data and rising raw material price reflect increasing challenges to the global economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal under pressure amid global growth crisis, weak economic data - September 24, 2021
- Gold, Silver prices today: Precious metals witness downfall on MCX for second day in a row| Check latest rates - September 24, 2021
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 46,000 per 10 grams; Silver trades lower - September 24, 2021