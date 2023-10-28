Earlier in the week, it was reported that the US GDP in Q3 (advance estimate) grew at 4.90% on an annualised basis, which topped the forecast of 4.50%. Similarly, durable goods orders and pending home …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal up 1.3% WoW. Worsening Middle East crisis to boost appeal - October 28, 2023
- RBI sets price for premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds. Details here - October 28, 2023
- Oil prices rise 1% on fears of escalating Middle East conflict - October 28, 2023