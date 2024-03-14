On Wednesday, the MCX Gold April contract closed the session at Rs 65851, down Rs 46 or 0.07% while May MCX futures settled at Rs 75,249, up by Rs 1,399 or 1.89%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal up Rs 3,200/10 grams, Silver March gains at Rs 3,900/kg. What should traders do? - March 14, 2024
- Gold and Silver prices soar amid dollar weakness, yellow metal hits new high - March 14, 2024
- Gold prices consolidate before more rate cues, copper rally cools - March 14, 2024