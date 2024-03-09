Gold price touches a record high of 67,500 per 10g. Find out the reasons behind the surge in gold price and its impact on the market. Stay updated with the latest news on gold prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold extends rally to record highs, with investors eyeing $2,500 by year-end - March 8, 2024
- Your unwanted gold jewelry can fetch a pretty penny as gold price soars - March 8, 2024
- Gold price touches record 67,500 per 10g - March 8, 2024