Gold price trades above Rs 50K mark, silver rates at Rs 60,700

Gold price in India reversed from earlier losses and gained marginally to trade above Rs 50K mark on Wednesday, in line with global markets. Gold October Futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange traded …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative - October 14, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: Gold Retesting Breakout - October 14, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Eases Rejecting the Latest Breakout - October 14, 2020