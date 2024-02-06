The chances of aggressive rate cuts by the Fed have sharply diminished as the US economy is outperforming. Fed policymakers have warned that an early rate-cut decision could support demand and boost …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price trades sideways as investors seek fresh guidance from Fed on interest rates - February 6, 2024
- India Gold price today: Gold eases, according to MCX data - February 6, 2024
- Gold Prices’ future amid fading rate cut hopes - February 6, 2024