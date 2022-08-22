Bullion prices witnessed selling during the week following the round of mixed economic data which kept investors in dilemma over the slowdown fears.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price tumbles as demand for safe-haven falls amid hawkish FED moves, expect more weakness ahead - August 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes day’s low near $1,740, Jackson Hole hogs limelight - August 22, 2022
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Issue To Open Today; Check Price, Discount, and More - August 22, 2022